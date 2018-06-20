Mother, girlfriend charged in death of 4-year-old boy found dead on Texas beach

2 arrests in "Little Jacob" case

GALVESTON, Texas --
Galveston police have charged two women in connection with the death of a 4-year-old boy whose body was found on a beach.

In a press conference Wednesday morning, authorities identified the child as Jayden Alexander Lopez from Houston.

Police say they arrested Jayden's mother, Rebecca Suzanne Rivera, and her girlfriend Dania Amezquita Gomez, who also both live in Houston.

It's believed both women were present at the time of Jayden's death.

Rivera has been charged with felony tampering with or fabricating physical evidence because she allegedly dumped his body. She is being held on $250,000.

Gomez has been charged with a misdemeanor because police say she knew about the crime and was also present when Jayden's body was dumped on the beach. She is being held on a $100,000 bond.



Authorities say Rivera was arrested on Tuesday. Gomez was arrested earlier in the week.

They have not been able to find the boy's father.

Investigators also revealed Wednesday morning that there was a 3-year-old child in Rivera's household. He has been removed from the home.

TIMELINE: How police worked to solve the case of "Little Jacob"

Timeline of events after Little Jacob was found



According to police, Jayden showed signs of being malnourished. He also had bruises on his body prior to his death.

Officials say they received leads, which led to the suspects' names. Someone also recognized Jayden from a photo.



Authorities have been working on the case since Oct. 20, 2017, when Jayden's body was found.

Until he was identified, he went by the name "Little Jacob." A sketch was released to draw help from the public along with a crime scene photo earlier this year.

An exact cause of death has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE LITTLE JACOB CASE

Courtney Fischer is in Galveston where authorities will release more details about a break in the Little Jacob case.

READ MORE:
