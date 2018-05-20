SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

Mother of student killed at Santa Fe High School says suspect pursued her daughter for several months

EMBED </>More Videos

051918-EWN-10PM-shooting-victim-mom-vid

By
SANTA FE, Texas --
The names of the ten people killed Friday morning at Santa Fe High School were released Saturday. Among them, was that of 16-year-old Shayna Fisher.

"She was the first one to die," said her mother Sadie Rodriguez. "How could he do something like that?" she asked. There is no answer to her question.

Rodriguez said Dimitri Pagourtzis had pursued her daughter for several months, but Shayna rejected his advances.

"He had dated her friend before and then turned to her. She wanted nothing to do with him," she said, but the unwanted attention continued.

Friday, the 17-year-old student is alleged to have retrieved a shotgun and pistol he had hidden in a closet and walked into the art classroom where Fisher and her classmates were and opened fire.

"He shot her at point-blank range," Rodriguez said. "How do you do that when someone says they don't want to be with you, and he's been mentally unstable. No one was paying attention and he was wearing upside down crosses and trenchcoats?"

Pagourtzis' family released a statement earlier today, writing that the person described is not the quiet, sweet boy they knew.

He is being held without bail this weekend in the Galveston County jail. He's expected to go before a judge next week.

Santa Fe community in feeling of 'solemn and shock' day after high school shooting
EMBED More News Videos

"Solemn, shocked, we still don't know what to say." is what store owner Gregg Blackburn, feels is the current mood.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
school shootingSanta Fe High School shootingTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING
Texas School Shooting Victims: What we know about 10 killed
Family of alleged Santa Fe High School shooter issues statement
Texas shooting at Santa Fe High School kills 10, injures 10
JJ Watt to pay for funerals of all Santa Fe HS victims
More Santa Fe High School shooting
Top Stories
Woman beaten by group of 4 women in West Loop
CTA installing new HD security cameras
Boy, 13, wounded in Austin shooting
Mother in custody after 3 children found alone in filthy Albany Park home
2 on motorcycle injured in south suburban hit-and-run crash
Lincoln Park Zoo celebrating 150th anniversary with special exhibit
Dixon HS students graduating Sunday after shooting last week
Two off-duty police officers shot at bar in NW Indiana
Show More
Royal wedding recap: All the best moments
Chicago man, 28, missing after not showing up to work in Northfield
Gospel choir steals the show at royal wedding
Texas School Shooting Victims: What we know about 10 killed
More News