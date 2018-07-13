Mom gets 40 years in prison for trying to sell her 2-year-old daughter for sex

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman sentenced to 40 years in prison for trying to sell daughter for sex (KTRK)

CONROE, Texas --
A 25-year-old mother has been sentenced to prison for 40 years after pleading guilty to trying to sell her toddler daughter for sex.

In February, the Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable's Office in Texas was conducting an investigation into child exploitation. Sarah Peters entered into an agreement with an undercover officer to sell her 2-year-old daughter for sex.

Peters brought the girl to Conroe, Texas in order to allow a man to have sex with the girl for $1,200. She was arrested at the Greyhound bus station in Montgomery County, and her daughter was taken into protective custody.

Peters entered a guilty plea to three felony offenses: sexual performance of a child, attempted human trafficking and promotion of prostitution of a child. She was sentenced to 40 years in prison, with additional sentences to run concurrently.

Peters will not be eligible for parole until 2038.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sex crimeprostitutionsex traffickingHuman Traffickingmother chargedConroeMontgomery County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Ride-share driver shoots at carjackers in Belmont Heights
Innocent 82-year-old man shot in West Chatham
U of I student armed with gun shot by police in Champaign, Illinois, police say
5-year-old boy prepares own obituary before dying of cancer
Armed robbers lock men, bound and gagged, inside hot garage
'Worst vacation ever': Teen stranded in ocean for 10 hours
12 Russians indicted for hacking in 2016 election
Man says Southwest workers left luggage in the rain
Show More
Paul Ryan: 'My car was eaten by animals'
19-year-old West Rogers Park man shot in face dies
Disturbing video: Man shot in botched mob hit in New York
There's only one Blockbuster store left in the United States
More News