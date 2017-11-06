Texas church shooting victims: About half were children

EMBED </>More Videos

Families pray outside San Antonio church as they wait to hear about loved ones.

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas --
At least 26 people are dead and 27 injured after a gunman entered the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

Among those who were killed, 12-14 of them were children, Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt told ABC 13.

A top Texas public safety officer says that 23 of the people found dead in a shooting at a Baptist church were found inside the building, two others were outside and one person was transported but died later.

Freeman Martin, regional director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, says the ages of those killed ranged from 5 to 72.

He told a news conference that about 20 other people were injured in the attack.

VICTIMS
Annabelle Renee Pomeroy
First Baptist Church Pastor Frank Pomeroy told ABC News that his youngest daughter, 14-year-old Annabelle Renee Pomeroy, had been killed in the shooting. The pastor had been in Oklahoma and was not present for the shooting. He described his daughter as "one very beautiful, special child."

Richard Rodriguez

Richard Rodriguez, 51, is also among the dead, ABC News confirmed. His daughter Regina told the Associated Press that he attended church every Sunday.

Emily Garza

Emily Garza's aunt Mandi Lookingbill told ABC News she was killed in the shooting.

Unnamed teenager

Amanda Mosel told ABC News that her 13-year-old goddaughter was among those killed.

INJURIES

At least 14 people are being treated at hospitals near Sutherland Springs.

Connally Memorial Medical Center
  • Eight people received at Connally Memorial

  • Three still at Connally Memorial, one person discharged and four transferred to higher level of care


University of Hospital in San Antonio
  • One person discharged

  • Five adults and four children were received at University Hospital in San Antonio

  • A tenth person expected soon at the hospital
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
Texas church shootingmass shootingdeadly shootingchurchtexastexas news
Load Comments
Top Stories
At least 12 children among victims of Texas church shooting
Man accused of filing false report of missing girl in stolen car
5 dead, 24 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Pastor's 14-year-old daughter among dead in shooting
Teen charged after shots fired at Chicago police officers in South Shore
Chicago River: City, MWRD probe cause of two-toned water
Good Samaritan describes chasing Texas church shooter
Man charged with armed robberies at Near North Side CTA station, in Lakeview
Show More
US rate for gun deaths up for 2nd straight year, CDC says
Sources: Bears' Zach Miller scheduled to be released from New Orleans hospital Monday
Rockford police officer killed after traffic stop
World's most senior flight attendant celebrates 60 years in the sky
Boy, 13, missing from Skokie
More News
Top Video
At least 12 children among victims of Texas church shooting
Man accused of filing false report of missing girl in stolen car
Boy with Zamboni costume on Halloween rides real one at United Center
Woman, 63, carjacked just steps from her Auburn Gresham home
More Video