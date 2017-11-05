More about the victims in the deadly Texas church shooting

VICTIMS

Eight people received at Connally Memorial

Three still at Connally Memorial, one person discharged and four transferred to higher level of care

One person discharged

Five adults and four children were received at University Hospital in San Antonio

A tenth person expected soon at the hospital

At least 27 people are dead and 27 injured after a gunman entered the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.First Baptist Church Pastor Frank Pomeroy told ABC News that his 14-year-old daughter is among the dead.At least 14 people are being treated at hospitals near Sutherland Springs.