A federal drug trafficking investigation in Little Village and West Garfield Park lead to charges filed against more than 12 people, officials announced Thursday.According to officials, investigators seized heroin, fentanyl, MDMA, cocaine, 12 illegal firearms and approximately $60,000 in cash.Among those charged are Jonathan Reyna, 25, of Berwyn, Marco Mendoza, 24, of Lyons, and Chicago residents Corey Benson, 23, Anton Cole, 23, Anton Little, Jr., 20, Devontay Johnson, 26, Larry Jones, 55, Commander White, 27 and Prince Brunt, 36.Police said Mendoza and Reyna allegedly operated a drug trafficking ring, for which Benson, Cole, Johnson, White, Jones and Little allegedly acted as distributors.Brunt is the owner of an auto body shop in the 3300 block of West Cermak Road where he allegedly allowed Benson to make and store drugs, police said.According to police, Johnson allegedly posted images of MDMA pills on Instagram that he allegedly obtained from Maurice Carroll, 28, and Henry Merrill, 31, both of Chicago.Undercover officers also made several drug purchases from Johnson in 2017 near an alleged stash house owned by Natasha Summerville, 30, in the 4300 block of West Wilcox Street, police said.Five others have been charged in state complaints, officials said.