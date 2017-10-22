More than a dozen ATM skimming devices found across city

CHICAGO (WLS) --Chicago police have issued a new warning after more than a dozen ATM skimming devices have been found across the city.
The skimmers can steal critical personal information. Police said someone attached the devices inside the ATMs and also placed cameras to record PIN numbers as they are entered in some instances.
The alert comes after police said ATM skimmers were found at several Walgreens stores in the Loop.
- Associated Bank, 5200 block of N. Central Ave on September 23, 2017
- Walgreens, 1500 block of W. Fullerton Ave on September 26, 2017
- 7-11, 10700 block of S. Ewing Ave on September 27, 2017
- Walgreens, 1600 block of W. Belmont Ave on October 2, 2017
- Fifth Third Bank, 600 block of W. Diversey Pkwy on October 4, 2017
- Chase Bank, 5600 block of W. Montrose Ave on October 6, 2017
- Walgreens, 400 block of N. Michigan Ave on October 8, 2017
- Walgreens, 2300 block of W. Irving Park Rd on October 8, 2017
- Fifth Third Bank, 0-100 block of W. Division St on October 9, 2017
- Walgreens, 3100 block of W. Irving Park Rd on October 11, 2017
- Walgreens, 200 block of W. Madison St. on October 12, 2017
- Walgreens, 100 block of N. State St on October 12, 2017
- Walgreens, 0-100 block of W. Monroe on October 18, 2017
Chicago police recommend checking the ATM card slot and PIN pad, which should not be loose and to cover your hand when you enter your PIN. Cards should not have any problem or irregularity when placed in the card reader and if there is, do not use the ATM.
Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call the Chicago Police Financial Crimes Unit at (312) 746-9661,