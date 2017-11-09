Most wanted fugitive captured after Tennessee jail escape

Authorities are searching for three men who escaped from a Tennessee jail, including one charged with homicide. (WLS)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. --
Authorities say one of three men who escaped from a Tennessee jail has been captured in a neighboring county.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says 20-year-old Dylan Cecil Ferguson was apprehended in Hartsville in Trousdale County. Ferguson had been added to the bureau's list of the top 10 most wanted people.

He escaped from the Macon County Jail, about 60 miles northeast of Nashville, on Wednesday with two other men, Jeffrey Strong and Matt White, who remained on the run Thursday.

They broke out of jail by removing a speaker from the wall, authorities said. They then crawled into the wall and used blankets to lower themselves into a maintenance room, where they kicked the door open to escape, the Macon County Sheriff told ABC News.

Ferguson faces criminal homicide and other charges in connection with the 2016 death of Brandon Michael Fye, whose remains were found in a wooded area in Macon County, the TBI said at the time.

A Ford truck the men were believed to be traveling in was later found abandoned in Macon County.

ABC News contributed to this report.
