Mother, 2 children injured in Burbank hit-and-run

A mother and her two children were seriously injured by a hit-and-run driver in southwest suburban Burbank Saturday night, police said.The 29-year-old woman was crossing Cicero Avenue at 86th Street when she and her children were struck by a vehicle, police said. Witnesses told police the vehicle was a gray four-door vehicle.The gray vehicle continued south on Cicero Avenue and did not stop, police said.The Suburban Major Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Burbank Police Department at 708-924-7300.