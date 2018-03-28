Mother charged after fatal Gary fire expected in court Wednesday

EMBED </>More Videos

A Gary mother accused of leaving her three young children in a burning apartment is expected to appear in court Wednesday.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Gary mother accused of leaving her three young children in a burning apartment is expected to appear in court Wednesday. Two of the children died in the fire on Sunday.

According to court documents, 33-year-old Kristen Gober's oldest son, 6-year-old Justen, said the fire started after he and his 4-year-old half-brother, Kristopher, put a blanket on the stove. Justen told police all three kids hid under a blanket before he ran away leaving Kristopher and 2-year-old Kailani alone in the apartment.

Police said their mother left the kids by themselves the night before to be with her boyfriend. She is now charged with three counts of neglect and one count of possession of marijuana

Just last week, Christopher Hardin was in court fighting for full custody of his son, Kris, who did not survive.

"It broke me apart to know that my son was actually calling out for help and she refused to do it," Hardin said. "I felt like I failed him as a father, because I tried to do it the right way by going through the system and the system failed me and I failed him and it's tearing me apart every day."

The father shared his son's last words with ABC7 Eyewitness News.

"The last words he told was, 'Daddy I want to come, can I come with you? Daddy I come with you?'"

The court document also revealed that Gober told police she went back to apartment to try to save her children. She said she heard the kids but the flames kept her back so she left.

Gober was found at a McDonald's down the street. She said she never asked for firefighter's help. Instead she told police that she thought it was a lost cause. Gober claims she was doing laundry.

This was the same fire where an 8-year-old boy jumped from his burning fourth floor apartment, ultimately saving his own life.

The Gary Police Department asks that anyone with additional information contact the Lake County/Gary metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP (274-6347).
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
apartment firechild rescuedmother chargedchild home aloneGaryIndiana
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Mother charged in fatal Gary apartment fire
Boy, 8, jumps from apartment fire in Gary: 'I didn't want to die'
Top Stories
March Madness: Loyola getting ready to head to San Antonio for Final Four
Man, 34, charged with stealing ambulance outside St. Bernard Hospital
Mega Millions winning numbers drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $502M
Man arrested with arsenal claims he was on secret mission, police say
CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson backs officer in LeGrier shooting
Human remains found believed to be missing actress, LAPD says
Arizona teacher arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with student
Former Bear Julius Peppers sells Highland Park mansion
Show More
Chemical spill at medical clinic hospitalizes 15
See inside 'Harry Potter House' listed for $2.9M
Armed man with stolen SWAT armor may have traveled 1,900 miles
Chick-fil-A near Loyola offers free sandwich with 'secret' phrase
More News
Top Video
Niles street renamed in honor of Holocaust survivor
Former Bear Julius Peppers sells Highland Park mansion
See inside 'Harry Potter House' listed for $2.9M
Armed man with stolen SWAT armor may have traveled 1,900 miles
More Video