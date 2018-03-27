Mother charged in fatal Gary apartment fire

Kristen Gober, 33 (Gary Police Department)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Gary police have charged the mother of two children who died in an apartment fire in Gary, Indiana on Sunday.

Police said Kristen Gober, 33, left her children home alone in their fourth floor apartment in the 5800 block of Forest Court. During that time a fire started in the kitchen. A 6-year-old boy was able to escape, but his 4-year-old and 2-year-old siblings died in the fire.

Gober has been charged with three counts of neglect and one count of possession of marijuana. She remains in police custody.

The father of the 4-year-old boy who was killed said that he had been trying to get full custody of his now-deceased son.

Kristopher Hardin, 4


"That was my baby. I loved him dearly, that was my heart," he said. "I felt like he was being neglected, and I also told the court system that."

The Gary Police Department asks that anyone with additional information contact the Lake County/Gary metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP (274-6347).
