Mother charged in fatal Gary apartment fire

Kristopher Hardin, 4

Gary police have charged the mother of two children who died in an apartment fire in Gary , Indiana on Sunday.Police said Kristen Gober, 33, left her children home alone in their fourth floor apartment in the 5800 block of Forest Court. During that time a fire started in the kitchen. A 6-year-old boy was able to escape, but his 4-year-old and 2-year-old siblings died in the fire.Gober has been charged with three counts of neglect and one count of possession of marijuana. She remains in police custody.The father of the 4-year-old boy who was killed said that he had been trying to get full custody of his now-deceased son."That was my baby. I loved him dearly, that was my heart," he said. "I felt like he was being neglected, and I also told the court system that."The Gary Police Department asks that anyone with additional information contact the Lake County/Gary metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP (274-6347).