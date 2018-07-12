Mother drowns 2 young kids before hanging herself, authorities say

The Fresno County Sheriff-Coroner's Office says that Vera Lucia Diaz-Nunez mother drowned her two children, before hanging herself on Monday in Reedley. (KFSN)

By Ricky Courtney
FRESNO, Calif. --
The Fresno County Sheriff Coroner's Office said Vera Lucia Diaz-Nunez drowned her two children, before hanging herself on Monday in Reedley, Calif.

The Reedley Police Department said after returning from work, Diaz-Nunez's husband discovered that his 32-year-old wife had killed their 4-year-old boy and 21-month-old girl in a bathtub.

Police said their investigation revealed through interviews that Diaz-Nunez had been suffering recently from depression.

Officers have not had any prior contact with her or her family.
