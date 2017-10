A woman is being questioned by police in Brooklyn in the brutal murder of a mother who was stabbed to death while trying to break up a fight between teenagers.The deadly attack happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on Surf Avenue in Coney Island.Authorities say 31-year-old Shymeka Tart was stabbed in the chest and died after being rushed to Coney Island Hospital.A 40-year-old woman is now in police custody, and charges are pending.