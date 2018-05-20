Mother in custody after 3 children found alone in filthy Albany Park home

The mother of three young children found living alone in filthy conditions is in custody Sunday morning.

The children are 3, 5, and 7 years old. Police discovered the children after receiving a tip from a concerned citizen about the children at about 6 p.m. Saturday They were in an apartment building in the 5000-block of North Harding Avenue on the North Side.

The children were transported to Swedish Hospital where they were evaluated. Their conditions have not been released.

"No one was home and they were left alone," said neighbor Luisa Johnston. "That's sad and that's dangerous because they're babies."

DCFS is investigating.
