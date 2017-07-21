This story originally appeared on Babble and is reprinted with permission.
Photographer and mom of three Karen Marie is now a real-life Fairy Godmother after she transformed six adorable babies into tiny Disney princesses earlier this month.
Image: Belly Beautiful Portraits
"The amazing tales of love and heroism in Disney movies have always been an inspiration to me," Marie tells Babble of her motivation to photograph the babies.
Marie, 36, explains that Disney has always been a big part of her life, and despite having a busy schedule at her studio, Belly Beautiful Portraits, she decided to make time for the special project.
Image: Belly Beautiful Portraits
In the 8-hour shoot in her studio in Roseville, CA, Marie watched her visions for the photo shoot "come alive" through the lens of her camera. From Cinderella, to Ariel, to Jasmine, Marie carefully picked out the dresses, backdrops, and props to portray the stories that she grew up with. (Her favorite is Sleeping Beauty.)
"The memories I get when watching this movie bring me back to my childhood every time I see it," says Marie. "I also had Princess Aurora and Prince Phillip as my wedding cake topper!"
Image: Belly Beautiful Portraits
And while she describes working with six babies at once as "VERY difficult," she praises her amazing team for the support and assures it was all worth it when she watched the families of the babies dote over their little princesses.
"My favorite part about photographing babies is knowing in my heart how much these images will mean to families for generations to come," she says.
Image: Belly Beautiful Portraits | Backdrop:Sydonzand Shutterstock/Nednapa
Marie, who specializes in maternity and newborn photography, says she felt compelled to work with babies since she was a kid. She actually started her career as a labor and delivery nurse and child birth educator. A few years later, she decided to combine that passion with her interest in photography, and created her business, Belly Beautiful Portraits.
Image: Belly Beautiful Portraits | Backdrop: Shutterstock/Welburn Stuart
In addition to photographing little babies for a living, Marie also enjoys taking photos of her own not-so-little babes as well.
Marie considers photographing her three kids, Austin, 13, Sierra, 12, and Ashley, 10, a unique bonding experience. And in return, they love posting the fabulous photos on social media (what tween wouldn't!).
Image: Belly Beautiful Portraits
Marie shares that she even took her son's 8th grade graduation photos. "We had a lot of fun running around his school finding the light and cool backdrops," she remembers. The photos, undoubtedly, came out great, and it's a memory the two of them will be able to look back on for years to come.
As will the families of the six baby princesses in her most recent shoot. Marie's once upon a dream truly became a reality.
Image: Belly Beautiful Portraits
Alexa Thompson for Babble