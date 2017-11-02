Motive remains unclear after parent killed taking teacher hostage at school

EMBED </>More Videos

Riverside parent who held teacher hostage killed after hours-long standoff (1 of 3)

Motive remains unclear after Riverside parent took teacher hostage

Investigators are working to figure out why a Riverside parent took a teacher hostage at Castle View Elementary School. (Facebook)

By and Rob McMillan
RIVERSIDE, Calif. --
Teachers returned to Castle View Elementary on Wednesday to pick up their belongings and cars after evacuating from the Riverside, Calif., school on Tuesday.

Police had responded to the campus just after 11 a.m. when a man suffering some type of breakdown held a 70-year-old teacher hostage for more than six hours. The victim was identified by her daughter as Linda Montgomery, a first-grade teacher who has taught at the school for decades.

The suspect, who was ultimately shot and killed by police, was identified as Luvelle Kennon, a 27-year-old father whose daughter attends the school.

"He just went through the office, that was the only way to get in," said officer Ryan Railsback of the Riverside Police Department.

Police were on campus all night long investigating the officer-involved shooting. A gun was never found on the suspect, but police have not said what was inside the multiple backpacks he carried, saying there's a lot still to investigate.

They believe the best information will come from Montgomery.

"This is very traumatic for her, so they were trying to give her a little space to recover mentally a little bit before they start talking in depth with her," Railsback said.

Teacher Linda Montgomery was being held hostage at Castle View Elementary School in Riverside on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017.


A witness said the suspect held Montgomery in a headlock and even dragged her by the hair at one point.

"He took an elderly teacher hostage into a classroom," Railsback said.

What investigators will discuss is the decision by SWAT officers to finally go inside the classroom just before 6 p.m. Officers shot the suspect, who was seen being taken away on a stretcher. He later died at a local hospital, officials said.

"We hadn't heard anything from her, either through the suspect or from her, so there was growing concern for her safety, so it was elected to go in and rescue her," Railsback said.

Montgomery's daughter tells Eyewitness News that her mom is doing OK.

Meantime, there was a substitute teacher injured during the initial altercation: He was punched by the suspect and suffered a broken nose. Teacher Kimberly Butts was emotional knowing all the students were safe and accounted for.

"I'm thankful for the response, I'm thankful for one incident, one fatality, not two, not three, not many more, I'm just grateful," she said.

VIDEO: Riverside barricade suspect's family speak out
EMBED More News Videos

Carl Jackson, who identified himself as the barricaded suspect's uncle, said the suspect was not dangerous and that he was experiencing a "breakdown."

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
barricadeschoolstudent safetyevacuationstandoffofficer-involved shootingu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Man who shot himself in penis charged in West Pullman robbery
Police: Student smeared body fluids on roommate's belongings
Sisters pistol-whipped during Chinatown robbery
NYC terror suspect planned bigger attack involving Brooklyn Bridge
3 killed in Colorado Walmart shooting; suspect arrested
Woman killed, struck by at least 1 vehicle on South Side
Kidde recalls nearly 38 million fire extinguishers
2 rings! Astros' Carlos Correa makes post-title proposal
Show More
2 Oak Park police officers crash while responding to call for help
Man charged with falsely reporting St. Charles burglary, shooting
Christkindlmarket mugs unveiled!
PHOTOS: Mansion named 'most beautiful home for sale' in Illinois
Delta passengers caught in sex act on flight
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Mansion named 'most beautiful home for sale' in Illinois
PHOTOS: Hobart police sergeant recognized for act of kindness
Animals celebrate Halloween at Shedd Aquarium
Weiners Circle revives McDowell's for Halloween
More Photos