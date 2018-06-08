Motorcyclist killed in Edgebrook hit-and-run identified

EMBED </>More Videos

Chicago police are searching for the driver who fatally struck a motorcyclist on the city's Far Northwest Side Thursday night and took off.

Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police are searching for the driver who fatally struck a motorcyclist on the city's Far Northwest Side Thursday night and took off.

A small candlelight memorial was set up near the intersection of West Devon and North Le Mai avenues in Chicago's Edgebrook neighborhood.

Witnesses said the 22-year-old man was thrown from his motorcycle and hit a tree. He was rear-ended by a small, black car heading west in the 5100-block of West Devon around 7:45 p.m.

Witnesses did not know the make or model of the vehicle. The driver immediately fled the scene, police said.

The victim, identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Steven Lajin, suffered massive trauma, police said. He was transported to Lutheran General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody.

Major Accidents and Area North detectives are investigating.

Police said the victim was wearing a helmet.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hit and runmotorcycle accidentman killedChicagoEdgebrook
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Anthony Bourdain dies of suicide: CNN
Female passenger killed in Logan Square head-on crash
Gordon Ramsay and others remember Anthony Bourdain
5 injured in wrong-way crash on Dan Ryan at 63rd
Boy, 7, left on school bus for 2nd time in less than a week
Trump says he may pardon Muhammad Ali; attorney says thanks, but not needed
Indiana teacher says he was forced to resign over transgender name policy
Washington Capitals win 1st Stanley Cup in franchise history
Show More
2 CPS teachers removed from classrooms for alleged inappropriate behavior
Accused cartel operative wants Chicago case tossed for torture
SNAKE! Man bitten by rattler's severed head
Woman charged with murder, arson following fatal Rogers Park fire
More News