Motorcyclist killed in Edgebrook hit-and-run

Chicago police are searching for the driver who fatally struck a motorcyclist on the city's Far Northwest Side Thursday night and took off. (WLS)

Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police are searching for the driver who fatally struck a motorcyclist on the city's Far Northwest Side Thursday night and took off.

A small candlelight memorial was set up near the intersection of West Devon and North Le Mai avenues in Chicago's Edgebrook neighborhood.

Witnesses said the 22-year-old man was thrown from his motorcycle and hit a tree. He was rear-ended by a small, black car heading west in the 5100-block of West Devon around 7:45 p.m.

Witnesses did not know the make or model of the vehicle. The driver immediately fled the scene, police said.

The victim, identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Steven Lajin, suffered massive trauma, police said. He was transported to Lutheran General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody.

Major Accidents and Area North detectives are investigating.

Police said the victim was wearing a helmet.
