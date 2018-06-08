Motorcyclist killed in Edgebrook hit-and-run; driver sought

Chicago police are searching for the person who was driving a small, black car that rear-ended a 22-year-old motorcyclist on the city's Northwest Side and left him to die."I'd say. 'What up, Steve?' It's just that little knuckle touch I'm not going to get no more," said Raymond Lajin, the victim's brother.Lajin spoke with ABC7 Eyewitness News outside his brother's auto shop, a business Steven Lajin worked so hard to build."He really looked out for our family and I really looked up to him," Ryamond Lajin said.Akell Vohra works at the Citgo next door and wondered why he didn't see Steven Lajin Friday morning, opening up the shop."Very hard time for this. He was a very young guy and too young, you know?" Vohra said.Roses mark the spot near West Devon and North Le Mai avenues in Chicago's Edgebrook neighborhood, where police said Lajin was rear-ended by a vehicle heading westbound on Devon around 7:45 p.m. Thursday.Lajin was thrown from his bike around 7:45 p.m. Thursday. Witnesses said he struck a tree.Police said the driver immediately left the scene.Lajin, who was wearing his helmet, was transported to Lutheran General Hospital, where he later died."As soon as I walked through the doors, just told me your brother's dead, your brothers dead," Raymond Lajin said.The Lajin family wondered what would have happened if the driver stayed and got Steven some help."It doesn't even change anything, because my brother's gone. But just the thought of it, of people being so heartless," Lajin said.Witnesses couldn't give a make and model for the small, black car believed to have been involved in the hit-and-run. But detectives hoped that anyone who may have seen something would come forward to police."It just hurts me that he's gone. It hurts me a lot," Lajin said.The Chicago Police Major Accidents Unit and Area North detectives are investigating.No one is in custody.