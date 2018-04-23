Motorist who died after car went into Lake Michigan near Navy Pier ID'd

CHICAGO (WLS) --A man who died after he was pulled from Lake Michigan after his car went into the water near Navy Pier Friday has been identified, authorities said Monday.
The man has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as 52-year-old Michael Budler of Crawfordsville, Indiana.
The Chicago Fire Department responded to the scene around 5:30 p.m. Friday, four minutes after receiving the call. Fire officials said four CFD dive teams worked to recover the car and victim, which were located 75 to 80 feet away from the pier.
Divers located the vehicle and broke windows to extricate the man. Divers with the fire department's Marine Unit pulled the driver from the water and took him to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in extremely critical condition, where he later died.
Officials said they believe that a post is missing from a chain-link fence along the edge of the water and believe the car pushed it into the water. It is not known what caused the driver to drive into the water.