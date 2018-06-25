Trial of Donnie Rudd, ex-attorney accused of murdering wife in 1973, begins Monday

Jury selection begins Monday in the trial of Donnie Rudd, a former lawyer charged with beating his wife to death back in 1973 and then making it look like a car accident.

It's a story the I-Team has covered over the years.

Donnie Rudd, the former attorney turned medical scientist, was arrested in connection with the 1973 murder of his 19-year old-wife when the couple lived in Barrington Hills.

Rudd is accused of beating Noreen Kumeta Rudd to death just 27 days after they got married and staging the incident to look like a car accident. The case became a homicide after Arlington Heights police exhumed her body in 2013.

Rudd was arrested in Texas and brought back to Cook County. Prosecutors say he was after the life insurance policy payout.

"The victim and the defendant would have had to have been married in order for him to have been the beneficiary on these payouts. Nineteen-year-old Noreen Rudd had taken out the maximum policy of $100,000," said Assistant Cook County State's Attorney Maria McCarthy

He's also suspected in a 1991 murder of his client, Loretta Tabak Bodtke.

She was found shot to death in her Arlington Heights home.

Meanwhile, Rudd has been out on bond since his arrest. He was being held on a $4 million bond and managed to post the money to get out in 2016.
