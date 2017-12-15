Naperville woman sentenced to natural life in child murders

Elzbieta Plackowska.

WHEATON, Ill. --
A suburban Chicago woman has been sentenced to natural life in prison without the possibility of parole in the 2012 fatal stabbings of her 7-year-old son and a 5-year-old girl she was caring for.

A judge sentenced Elzbieta Plackowska Friday. She was convicted in September of the killings and for fatally stabbing two dogs.

"Justin and Olivia were two beautiful children who never got the chance to grow up," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert B. Berlin said in a statement. "They never got the chance to experience all that life has to offer or fulfil their childhood dreams. And while we may never fully understand why Ms. Plackowska denied these two young, innocent children their chance at a long, happy life, there is one thing of which we can be sure. For the brutal, senseless murder of her son Justin and his friend, Olivia Dworakowski, Elzbieta Plackowska will spend the rest of her life behind bars, in a cold cell with only the memories of her previous life to sustain her as the years close in."

Naperville police officers responded to a report of a woman being robbed on Oct. 30, 2012, at about 11 p.m. When they arrived at the scene they found Plackowska covered in blood. At the same time, Olivia's mother Marta Dworakowski called police to help locate her daughter, who Plackowska was babysitting. When officers entered the Dworakowski home they found the two children and two family dogs dead.

According to prosecutors, at some point that night Plackowska told the children to get ready for bed but instead they began jumping on the bed in the master bedroom. Plackowska then took a kitchen knife and stabbed both children repeatedly before killing the family dogs.

Prosecutors said Plackowska then drove to a family friend's home. She was arrested and appeared in bond court on Nov. 1, 2012.

Both the prosecution and the defense agreed this was among the most horrific crimes they have seen.

During trial, defense attorneys argued Plackowska was suffering from a psychotic episode when she killed the children inside the girl's home in Naperville. They said she wouldn't have killed the children if she was aware of what she was doing.

But prosecutors say her comments to investigators following her arrest indicated otherwise.

The 45-year-old woman has remained in custody at the DuPage County Jail since the killings.

WLS-TV contributed to this report.
