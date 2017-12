An Illinois Army National Guard humvee rolled over early Wednesday on Interstate 80 near southwest suburban New Lenox, Illinois State Police said.At about 10:45 a.m., the camouflaged vehicle was pulling a trailer when it was approaching stopped traffic in a westbound lane just east of Maple Avenue. The vehicle attempted to stop and rolled over.The vehicle did not strike other vehicles, police said. No injuries were reported.The two right lanes were shut down while accident was being cleaned up. All lanes were reopened at about 12:30 p.m.