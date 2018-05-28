EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3528445" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Less than two years after a flash flood that left two people dead, a Maryland town once again found itself underwater Sunday.

First responders are searching for a Maryland National Guard member who witnesses said was swept away by floodwaters as he tried to help a woman looking for her cat amid severe flash flooding.Eddison Hermond, 39, was with Joseph Lopez at La Palapa restaurant in Ellicott City, approximately 10 miles west of Baltimore, when heavy rain struck the area late Sunday afternoon. Lopez told ABC News that he and Hermond decided to wait out the storm and began to help employees sandbag the restaurant's back door as floodwaters rose.A woman wanted to leave the restaurant to find her cat, and Lopez said Hermond lost his balance as he attempted to help the woman out. He fell into a river behind the Mexican restaurant and was swept away by the raging waters around 5:20 p.m. local time.Hermond, who hasn't been heard from since, was wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts. In a Monday afternoon press conference, local officials emphasized that they still hoped to find Hermond alive."We would like to thank you for your concern and support in the search for Eddison. Your kindness is appreciated, but we ask that you extend some privacy as we attempt to figure out the next steps," Hermond's family said in a statement to ABC News. "We are still working with government agencies as we remain hopeful that he will be found safe. Please continue to keep Eddison in your prayers."The area received more than eight inches of rain on Sunday, and eyewitness video showed a torrent of brown floodwaters engulf Ellicott City's historic downtown area for the second time in less than two years. At the height of the storm, the water had risen above the first floor of some buildings, Howard County emergency officials said.Hermond is the only person who has been reported missing, and there have been no other reports of fatalities or serious injuries.Simon Cortes, the owner of La Palapa, told the Associated Press that Hermond is "a super nice guy" who was always out in the community as it worked to rebuild from prior flooding that killed two people and caused millions of dollars in damage in 2016.Hermond spent more than 10 years on active duty in the Air Force. After a break in military service, he joined the Maryland National Guard in 2009.