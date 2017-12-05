Natural gas pipeline explodes near Nachusa; Lee County coroner called for fatality

The Lee County coroner was called to a farm near Nachusa, Ill., for a fatality after a natural gas pipeline exploded Tuesday morning.The Lee County Sheriff's Department said the blast sent flames and dark smoke into the air around 9 a.m.The coroner was called to the scene for a death. Officials did not release further details.Nachusa is about 95 miles west of Chicago.This is a developing story. ABC7 Eyewitness News will update this story as more information becomes available.