Child nearly hit by big rig truck after getting off bus

EMBED </>More Videos

NEAR HIT: Truck brakes hard to avoid boy who just got off school bus

GOL, Norway --
A child who had just gotten off a school bus is seen in dashcam footage getting nearly hit by a passing big-rig truck.

The heart-stopping near-disaster happened in Norway back in June, according to a report by news agency NRK.

The bus is seen stopped on the side of the road and four children deboard. Just as the bus takes off, two of the children try to cross the highway.

One of them, a boy, is in the path of the truck, which brakes hard to avoid the child.

The boy moves across the truck and then forward as the braking takes place.

No one was hurt from the incident.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
childrencaught on camerau.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Police investigating surge of carjackings in Chicago
Teen killed in hit-and-run was on phone with her mom
2 suburban men charged with North Side armed robberies using app
NFL player kneels after touchdown, mourns loss of newborn son hours earlier
Woman meets transplant recipient of husband's face for 1st time
2 dead, 16 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Car goes over cliff, found 900 ft below next day; 1 killed, 2 injured
Shoplifter sues Target for $10M, accuses employee of assaulting him
Show More
Family of missing U of I scholar returning to China
Police: Man stole car with woman, 2 kids inside in Wheeling
LiAngelo Ball, 2 other UCLA players remain in China
Suspect arrested after stabbing at Mall of America
More News
Top Video
Hormone therapy safe for menopausal women, doctor says
Best buys according to Chicago Consumers' Checkbook
Family of missing U of I scholar returning to China
Police investigating surge of carjackings in Chicago
More Video