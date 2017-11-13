A child who had just gotten off a school bus is seen in dashcam footage getting nearly hit by a passing big-rig truck.The heart-stopping near-disaster happened in Norway back in June, according to a report by news agency NRK.The bus is seen stopped on the side of the road and four children deboard. Just as the bus takes off, two of the children try to cross the highway.One of them, a boy, is in the path of the truck, which brakes hard to avoid the child.The boy moves across the truck and then forward as the braking takes place.No one was hurt from the incident.