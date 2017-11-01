  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE AT 5PM: Barack Obama speaks at closing of Obama Foundation Summit

Needles, nails found in Halloween candy in Wisconsin

Police are investigating after sewing needles were inserted into Halloween candy in Arcadia, Wisconsin. (Arcadia Police Department)

NEENAH, Wis. --
Police in two Wisconsin communities are investigating reports of candy tampering.

Neenah police say officers met with a mother Tuesday night who discovered nails in three pieces of her son's Halloween candy. Police say they'll submit the candy to the crime lab for testing. Authorities say it appears to be an isolated incident.

Arcadia police say they're investigating an individual who was handing out candy with needles in them Tuesday during trick-or-treat hours. The needles were found in at least two pieces of candy and could not be seen until the candy was opened and broken in half.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
halloweencandyfoodinvestigationWisconsin
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Federal charges filed in NYC terror attack
2 killed in Gold Coast crash identified
Delta passengers caught in sex act on flight
PHOTOS: Mansion named 'most beautiful home for sale' in Illinois
Recorded interviews with man accused of killing boy played in court
New allegations leveled against actors Piven, Spacey
Naperville man caught in forest preserve with underage girl, sheriff says
Company gives non-smokers 6 extra vacation days a year
Show More
Punished child forced to brush teeth with cat feces, warrant says
Michelle Obama speaks at Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago
Nurse who was handcuffed, dragged by officer in video settles for $500K
NYC bike path truck rampage: Who are the victims?
Trump calls for merit-based immigration following NYC attack
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Mansion named 'most beautiful home for sale' in Illinois
PHOTOS: Hobart police sergeant recognized for act of kindness
Animals celebrate Halloween at Shedd Aquarium
Weiners Circle revives McDowell's for Halloween
More Photos