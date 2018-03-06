  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

Neighbor accused of filling man's door locks with super glue

EMBED </>More Videos

A man says his neighbor's criminal mischief is preventing him from selling his home in the Cypress area. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
A Texas man is pleading for help with a neighbor he says has been terrorizing him for months.

Dallas Rose Lott, 64, was charged with criminal mischief in January. It's a case out of Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office. Lott has a warrant out for her arrest.

Rodrigo Camus says Lott has been trespassing and vandalizing his property for months. She lives next door to the 3-bedroom townhome he's trying to sell after buying it in October and renovating it. Potential buyers are immediately turned off.

"She's had issues with a lot of the neighbors," Camus told Eyewitness News.

On Monday, when Camus arrived, she lunged at him three times with a club, yelled at him and accused him of trespassing.

He recorded the confrontation on his cell phone. Cameras at his house have recorded other instances of criminal mischief.

"I've changed the door knobs like five times and cleaned spray paint," he said.

He says he has found the locks wrapped with duct tape or filled with glue or pins. He's had to remove spray paint and retrieve for sale signs he says she's been caught on camera tossing away.

Lott has faced similar charges before. In 2016, her attorney withdrew because she wouldn't cooperate with him. Then a judge found her mentally competent.

She did not answer her door Monday night.

Camus says he has tried to locate relatives. He is frustrated and desperate for someone's help.

"It's kind of like, are they waiting for things to escalate. For her to do something? I feel like there's been absolutely no response."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
vandalismTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Single mother, 25, killed in head-on crash in Berwyn
Police: 70-year-old man beaten, robbed at Loop Blue Line stop
Police: Man burglarized Lakeview apartment, tied up victim
Nashville mayor resigns after affair, pleads guilty to theft
WLUP-FM 'The Loop' sold to Christian music broadcaster
Pearson Foundation seeks to retract $100M pledge to U of Chicago
CPD officer dragged by van during SW Side traffic stop
Plainfield CMU student accused of killing parents scheduled to appear in court
Show More
WATCH: Brutal attack inside Times Square subway station
Florida teacher accused of having sex with student, 14
Man shot in back while taking out trash in Logan Square
Day care workers charged after kids allegedly given Melatonin Gummy Bears
More News
Top Video
Single mother, 25, killed in head-on crash in Berwyn
Police: Man burglarized Lakeview apartment, tied up victim
Police: 70-year-old man beaten, robbed at Loop Blue Line stop
CPD officer dragged by van during SW Side traffic stop
More Video