Neighbors call for end to violence after girl, 5, hit by stray bullet in Albany Park

Chicago Police spent several hours searching for evidence in the 4600 block of North Monticello Avenue in Albany Park after a five-year-old girl was shot Sunday."I mean a five year old. Nobody deserves to get shot, especially a five year old," said resident Mehdin Ravancic.Police said the shooting happened at approximately 1:30 p.m. when a man was firing shots at another man. The girl was hit in the ankle by a stray bullet while walking through a gangway, police said.According to officials, a verbal altercation between the two men preceded the shooting.Officials said the girl was taken to Swedish Hospital."I have been living here a long time. It's sad to see this neighborhood going through this stuff," Ravancic said.A neighbor who asked not to be identified said that while she wasn't home when the shooting happened, she does not let her daughter play outside because the neighborhood is too dangerous."It is scary because I have a young child myself, but it is not necessarily surprising," the neighbor said. "I think a lot of shootings are happening in the area. It's happening during the day."Neighborhood residents said the violence has to stop."I think there needs to be more patrol. I think there needs to be people on foot," a neighbor said."They got to do something about it," Ravancic said. "The neighborhood is getting worse and worse as the weather gets better outside."