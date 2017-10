A newborn baby girl's death was ruled a homicide Sunday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner.The baby, 1-month-old Toriella Turpin, was found unresponsive Saturday morning in the 6700-block of South East End, police said.She was transported to Comer Children's Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 6:45 a.m.The medical examiner said Turpin died of blunt force injuries to the head.Area Central detectives are investigating the homicide.