$5K reward offered for info on Auburn Gresham triple murder

A $5,000 reward is being offered in the case of three young men who were found shot to death in a car in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood.The three were found near 86th and Throop last month. On Thursday, the victims' relatives and other people canvased the area for information about the shootings.They went door-to-door, hoping they're one step closer to finding the person or people who shot and killed 18-year-old Devontae Watson, 19-year-old Vogels Anderson and 20-year-old Ryan Hamilton."I can't sleep. I am up every day trying to figure out what was going on," Tami Campbell, Hamilton's mother, said.Police said their bodies were found in a vehicle parked in an alley in Auburn Gresham. They had all been shot in the head. The mothers of the three victims stood with each other Thursday afternoon at the crime scene. They released balloons in memory of their sons."He was funny. He was very talented, wanted to be a model one and someone pretty much played God and took his life," Sarah Wicks, Anderson's mom, said.Joining them on their quest for justice were other mothers of murder victims, mothers who know how important that it is to getting closure."This has to stop. We are meeting parents every single day. Three moms that is standing on behalf their children, their families, their friends," Pam Bosley, Purpose Over Pain, said.The reward being offered for information is coming from the St. Sabina Reward Fund."I tell you what I think is a major deterrent to violence in the city is when people get caught and get punished for shooting and killing," Father Michael Pfleger said."All I want is the person who did this please turn themselves in because I am about to lose my mind. Please help me," Watson's mother said.So far the mothers said they have not gotten much information from police. On Thursday, police said detectives are still working on the case.