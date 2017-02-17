NEWS

Reward money increased for information on fatal shooting of Chicago toddler

Lavontay White, 2.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Reward money to help track down the person who fired the shot that killed a toddler has been increased Friday.

Business and community leaders gathered at Sweet Holy Spirit Church of Chicago to announce a $7,500 reward in the shooting of Lavontay White, 2, on Tuesday.

White was shot Tuesday afternoon in the North Lawndale neighborhood. A 26-year-old man, Lazarec Collins, was also killed in the shooting and a pregnant woman was wounded. White and Collins were among 11 people killed in shootings over a 48-hour period in Chicago from Tuesday to Thursday morning.

Community leaders hope the reward will break a code of silence in the neighborhood.

"Our community has suffered greatly with this code of silence. We have to break it. Someone somewhere in that Lawndale area or possibly in the Englewood, Roseland, West Pullman, Austin area, someone knows what happened. Step up. Do the right. Call the police department," said church spokesperson Sean Howard.

Church leaders are also offering to escort any suspects to the police department when they turn themselves in.
Related Topics:
newschicago shootingchild killedNorth LawndaleChicagoSouth Chicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Police search for suspect in North Lawndale deadly shooting
11 killed, 11 wounded in 48 hours in Chicago shootings
Man, toddler killed, pregnant woman injured in North Lawndale shooting
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Last of 'Marquette Park 4' released from prison
Senate confirms EPA nominee Scott Pruitt despite a renewed court battle
Trump press conference fact-check: What the president got wrong and right
Amtrak officer who fatally shot man, 25, charged
More News
Top Stories
4 killed, 1 critically injured in Des Plaines crash
Video: Man accused of shooting Takiya Holmes beaten at courthouse
Chicago's most famous missing person case began 40 years ago Friday
Amtrak officer who fatally shot man, 25, charged
2017 Chicago Auto Show Guide
Trump weighs mobilizing Nat Guard for immigration roundups
Last of 'Marquette Park 4' released from prison
Show More
CPS, board sued over freshman allegedly beaten by older students
Man wanted for beating, choking girlfriend in Merrillville
Heartbreaking video captures fallen soldier's homecoming
Man fractured baby girl's skull, ribs, DA says
Bob Michel, former US House GOP leader from Illinois, dies at age 93
More News
Photos
Chicago Cubs, White Sox spring training underway in Arizona
Dad gives daughter epic 'Beauty and the Beast' photo shoot
Brookfield Zoo hopes new polar bear will make love connection
PHOTOS: Chicago Auto Show 2017
More Photos