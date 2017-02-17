CHICAGO (WLS) --Reward money to help track down the person who fired the shot that killed a toddler has been increased Friday.
Business and community leaders gathered at Sweet Holy Spirit Church of Chicago to announce a $7,500 reward in the shooting of Lavontay White, 2, on Tuesday.
White was shot Tuesday afternoon in the North Lawndale neighborhood. A 26-year-old man, Lazarec Collins, was also killed in the shooting and a pregnant woman was wounded. White and Collins were among 11 people killed in shootings over a 48-hour period in Chicago from Tuesday to Thursday morning.
Community leaders hope the reward will break a code of silence in the neighborhood.
"Our community has suffered greatly with this code of silence. We have to break it. Someone somewhere in that Lawndale area or possibly in the Englewood, Roseland, West Pullman, Austin area, someone knows what happened. Step up. Do the right. Call the police department," said church spokesperson Sean Howard.
Church leaders are also offering to escort any suspects to the police department when they turn themselves in.