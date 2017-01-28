An off-duty Cook County Sheriff's courts deputy was among three people wounded in a shooting in the Gold Coast Saturday morning, the Cook County Sheriff's Office said.The incident happened at about 3:30 a.m. near McFadden's Restaurant & Saloon on State and Division streets, Chicago police said.One man sustained a graze wound to the head and was transported in good condition, police said. A second man was wounded in the back and hospitalized in stable condition and the condition of the third victim was not known.The Cook County Sheriff's Office confirmed that an off-duty courts deputy was wounded in the shooting. The off-duty officer had gotten into a fight over money with someone and then shots were fired, sources said.Two people were seen being taken into custody at the scene. Chicago police are investigating.