CHICAGO (WLS) --An off-duty Cook County Sheriff's courts deputy was among three people wounded in a shooting in the Gold Coast Saturday morning, the Cook County Sheriff's Office said.
The incident happened at about 3:30 a.m. near McFadden's Restaurant & Saloon on State and Division streets, Chicago police said.
One man sustained a graze wound to the head and was transported in good condition, police said. A second man was wounded in the back and hospitalized in stable condition and the condition of the third victim was not known.
The Cook County Sheriff's Office confirmed that an off-duty courts deputy was wounded in the shooting. The off-duty officer had gotten into a fight over money with someone and then shots were fired, sources said.
Two people were seen being taken into custody at the scene. Chicago police are investigating.