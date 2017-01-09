  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
NEWS

1 dead, 1 injured in Lawndale shooting near Eisenhower Expwy
EMBED </>More News Videos

One man died and another was critically wounded Monday morning in a shooting in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A man died and another was critically wounded Monday morning in a shooting on Chicago's West Side, police said.

Officers responded around 9:45 a.m. to a report of shots fired near West Lexington Street and South Kolmar Avenue in the Lawndale neighborhood.

Investigators said the two victims were riding in a vehicle headed east on Lexington when a black SUV pulled up alongside them and the driver opened fire.

A 21-year-old man sitting in the back and a 23-year-old man sitting in the front passenger seat were both shot in the head.

A 26-year-old man who was driving the vehicle was not hurt. He rushed the other two men to West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park, where they were listed in critical condition.

The 21-year-old man later died at the hospital. His identity has not yet been released.

The 23-year-old man's condition stabilized at West Suburban. He was transferred to Stroger Hospital. Police said he is a documented gang member.

No one is in custody. Area North detectives are investigating.

Investigators determined early Monday afternoon that a red car involved in a crash near the ramp from inbound I-290 to South Cicero Avenue was not involved in the shooting.

Police initially thought car might have been involved because the crash occurred around the time the shooting took place and near the scene. Further investigation showed the car struck a fence in an unrelated crash, police said.

One person died and another person was injured Monday morning in a shooting on Chicago's West Side, police said.

Related Topics:
newschicago shootingLawndale
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Wall-to-wall: FBI stats show all Chicago crime up
Family of man shot by off-duty CPD officer files lawsuit
Israeli Soldier Killed in Jerusalem Truck Attack Was US Citizen
More News
Top Stories
Joliet man charged after checkpoint breached at O'Hare
800 St. Charles students miss school, stomach flu suspected
Man gets $128 ticket for warming car in his own driveway
Wall-to-wall: FBI stats show all Chicago crime up
Weather Sketchers School Visit Contest sponsored by WeatherTech
18-month sentence given to rooftop owner who cheated Cubs
Family of man shot by off-duty CPD officer files lawsuit
Show More
Man killed, 2 injured in Harvey home invasion
Iconic 'drive-thru' tunnel tree topples during CA storm
Adoptive mom, boyfriend charged in teen's rape, murder
Manhunt on for Suspect Who Allegedly Killed Veteran Officer
Tickets for Obama farewell speech selling for thousands on eBay, Craigslist
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Wall-to-wall: FBI stats show all Chicago crime up
News report on accidental Amazon Alexa order sets off viewer devices
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
More Video