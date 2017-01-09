1 dead, 1 injured in West Side shooting

One person died and one person was injured in a shooting Friday morning on Chicago's West Side, police said.A car came to rest on an embankment near the Eisenhower Expressway and Cicero Avenue. Chopper 7HD was over the scene around 10:20 a.m. The rear driver's side window was shot out.Investigators are working to determine whether the shooting occurred on I-290 or on a city street near the expressway.Illinois State police and Chicago police are investigating. No further details have been released.