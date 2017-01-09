1 dead, 1 injured in West Side shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) --One person died and one person was injured in a shooting Friday morning on Chicago's West Side, police said.
A car came to rest on an embankment near the Eisenhower Expressway and Cicero Avenue. Chopper 7HD was over the scene around 10:20 a.m. The rear driver's side window was shot out.
Investigators are working to determine whether the shooting occurred on I-290 or on a city street near the expressway.
Illinois State police and Chicago police are investigating. No further details have been released.