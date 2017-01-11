1 dead, 3 injured in Brighton Park shooting, police say

One person was found dead and three others were injured after a shooting on Chicago's Southwest Side Wednesday evening, police said.An 18-year-old man was found dead at the scene of the shooting in the 4200-block of South Talman Avenue around 6 p.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.Multiple others got into a car and drove to the intersection of Western Avenue and Archer Avenue before getting in an accident in a vacant lot, police said. Alderman Raymond Lopez of the 15th Ward said the men who were shot got in a car to try and drive themselves to the hospital. The 18-year-old man died in the car after sustaining a gunshot wound to the head.Another 18-year-old man and a 22-year-old man who were both shot were taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. The fourth victim, a 25-year-old man, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition."Gang killings, plain and simple," said Lopez. "One doesn't like the other so they're going to kill as many of the opposition as they can."Detectives identified over two dozen bullet casings at the scene. Lopez said an assault weapon was used in the gang shooting.Police had no one in custody Wednesday night.