1 dead, 3 injured in stabbing, officer-involved shooting near Hollywood Jack in the Box

One person is dead and three were injured after a stabbing and officer-involved shooting occurred on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood on Tuesday, according to police.Authorities swarmed Sunset Boulevard near Ivar Avenue at about 2 p.m. after receiving reports of a stabbing.Officials said a suspect stabbed someone near a liquor store at Sunset Boulevard and Cold Place before walking to the Jack in the Box near Ivar Avenue.Witnesses said they saw the suspect swinging a knife at people inside the Jack in the Box.Police confirmed an officer-involved shooting occurred at the location inside or at a Jack in the Box.Officials said one person was dead and three were taken to the hospital. The conditions of those taken to the hospital were not released by police.It was unclear if the injuries or death happened during the reported stabbing or officer-involved shooting.It was also unclear if the deceased was a victim or suspect.