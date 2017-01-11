  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
1 dead, 4 injured in Brighton Park shooting, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) --
One person was found dead and four people were injured after a shooting on Chicago's Southwest Side Wednesday evening, police said.

A man was found dead at the scene of the shooting in the 4200-block of South Talman Avenue around 6 p.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

Multiple other men got into a car and drove to the intersections of Western Avenue and Archer Avenue before getting in an accident in a vacant lot, police said.

Two men were taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition and two more were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, one in critical and one in good condition, police said.

