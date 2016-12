Multiple people were shot in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood, one fatally, according to officials.According to the Chicago Fire Department, six people were shot around 9:30 p.m. The shooting happened on 86th Street and Maryland Avenue when the victims were outside on a porch.One person was dead at the scene and five others were taken to local hospitals.The conditions of the victims in the hospitalS are still unknown and there is no information on what led to the shooting.