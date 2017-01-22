NEWS

1 dead, 5 wounded in shooting at San Antonio mall in Texas, police say
Police have confirmed that there has been a shooting inside Rolling Oaks Mall. It happened shortly after 3:30pm Sunday. (KTRK)

KTRK and AP REPORTS
SAN ANTONIO --
One person was killed and five injured in shopping mall shooting Sunday afternoon at a San Antonio mall, police said.

Romana Lopez, a spokeswoman for San Antonio police, confirmed that police on Sunday were at Rolling Oaks Mall.

Three people were hurt by gunshots, 2 have non-shooting injuries, police said.

Video from local television stations showed police cars and at least two ambulances at the mall.


Reports say that at least 28 units have responded so far to the mall on the city's far Northeast Side.


The incident was first reported about 3:26 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

KTRK-TV and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
