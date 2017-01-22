1 dead, 5 wounded in shooting at San Antonio mall in Texas, police say

1 dead, 6 injured after a shooting at a San Antonio mall, Mayor's Office tells @ABC. 1 suspect is in custody, 1 is still at large. — Joshua Hoyos (@JoshuaHoyos) January 22, 2017

Allyson Hamby's daughter is still inside. She just showed me a text from her daughter which read "I'm scared" pic.twitter.com/KkvGp7cjzr — Renee Santos (@RSantosTV) January 22, 2017

BREAKING: Reports of shooting incident at Rolling Oaks Mall. We have a reporter headed to scene and will have updates — 1200 WOAI (@1200WOAI) January 22, 2017

Police advising media to not go inside mall. Reports of shooting, multiple law enforcement agencies responding to Rolling Oaks Mall — Alicia Neaves (@AliciaKENS5) January 22, 2017

This is the scene outside Dillard's at Rolling Oaks Mall pic.twitter.com/Qzz6OlDEaq — Renee Santos (@RSantosTV) January 22, 2017

HAPPENING NOW: SAPD confirms they are working shooting situation at Rolling Oaks mall. We have a crew en route.? https://t.co/RdeGnro2Hq — San Antonio CP (@SanAntonioCP) January 22, 2017

One person was killed and five injured in shopping mall shooting Sunday afternoon at a San Antonio mall, police said.Romana Lopez, a spokeswoman for San Antonio police, confirmed that police on Sunday were at Rolling Oaks Mall.Three people were hurt by gunshots, 2 have non-shooting injuries, police said.Video from local television stations showed police cars and at least two ambulances at the mall.Reports say that at least 28 units have responded so far to the mall on the city's far Northeast Side.The incident was first reported about 3:26 p.m. Sunday afternoon.