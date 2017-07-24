NEWS

1 dead, 7 injured in multi-car crash on Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A woman was killed and seven people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Lake Shore Drive near West Lawrence Avenue Monday evening, police said.

Police said a Chevy, driven by a woman, traveling southbound on Lake Shore Drive crossed the median into the northbound lanes and struck three other vehicles just before 6 p.m.

The woman was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. Seven other people were injured and taken to area hospital, police said.



Both sides of Lake Shore Drive are shut down between West Foster Avenue and West Montrose Avenue.


Police said they believe speed while the driver attempted to change lanes may have been a factor in the crash. An investigation by the Major Accidents Unit is ongoing.
