1 dead after car pulled from lake in Homewood

Crews were seen pulling a tarp over a vehicle pulled from the water in Dolphin Lake in south suburban Homewood.The incident began after 9 a.m. Friday near 183rd and Governor's Highway. The vehicle was seen being pulled from the water around 11 a.m.The driver was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.The vehicle was travelling northbound on Governors Highway from 183rd St when it veered off the roadway in a north west direction and continued into Dolphin Lake. The preliminary investigation indicates the driver may have had a medical emergency.The driver's identification is not being released at this time pending notification to family.