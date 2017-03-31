NEWS

1 dead after car pulled from lake in Homewood

HOMEWOOD, Ill. (WLS) --
Crews were seen pulling a tarp over a vehicle pulled from the water in Dolphin Lake in south suburban Homewood.

The incident began after 9 a.m. Friday near 183rd and Governor's Highway. The vehicle was seen being pulled from the water around 11 a.m.

The driver was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

The vehicle was travelling northbound on Governors Highway from 183rd St when it veered off the roadway in a north west direction and continued into Dolphin Lake. The preliminary investigation indicates the driver may have had a medical emergency.

The driver's identification is not being released at this time pending notification to family.
Related Topics:
newsHomewood
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
State troopers fatally shoot man at NJ Turnpike rest stop
Officer demoted after video telling man it's illegal to record traffic stop when it isn't
FBI re-releases dozens of 9/11 Pentagon photos after glitch
More News
Top Stories
7 killed in 3 shootings within a mile in South Shore
Son of Congressman Danny Davis found dead
Man shot by 2 police depts 2 hours apart, with woman, 4 kids in tow, dies
18 scariest things that could happen in your sleep
FBI re-releases dozens of 9/11 Pentagon photos after glitch
'Ghetto carping' nets urban fisherman 50-pound catch
Officer demoted after video telling man it's illegal to record traffic stop when it isn't
Show More
Video of LaPorte HS student sex abuse posted on social media, authorities say
Violent 3-vehicle crash kills driver waiting to pay toll
3-wheel motorcycle driver dies after hitting parked car, shearing hydrant, striking pole
Michael Flynn wants immunity in exchange for talking about Russia
Fugitive who escaped Aurora hospital apprehended
More News
Photos
FBI re-releases dozens of 9/11 Pentagon photos after glitch
PHOTOS: Stabbing victim marries first responder who helped her
Fire destroys South Elgin KinderCare
New dresses donated to Chicago girls encourage positive body image
More Photos