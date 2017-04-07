1 dead among 6 people shot in Austin, police say

One person was killed and five others wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon near a store in the West Side Austin neighborhood that the local alderman said has been known to harbor "illicit activity."The shooting happened at 1:38 p.m. in the 5600-block of West Lake Street when a gray-colored SUV approached and someone inside fired multiple rounds, according to the Chicago Police Department.One victim, a male whose age was not known, was later pronounced dead at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood. The Cook County medical examiner's office did not immediately confirm the death.Also injured were a 17-year-old boy shot in the leg; a 30-year-old man shot in the foot; and a 46-year-old man shot in the buttocks, police said. Two other men, ages 24 and 32, also suffered gunshot wounds to the thigh.All were taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where they were listed in good condition, police said.The shooting at the busy intersection attracted dozens of onlookers, among them Ald. Chris Taliaferro (29th), who said one of his constituents called him.Taliaferro, a former sergeant with the Chicago Police Department, said the shooting occurred just outside a store known to harbor illegal activities."We need resources," Taliaferro said. "We need jobs available. We need educational opportunities available. Especially, we need a police presence.""Many of my constituents are in fear of their own safety," he added. "Ultimately, we've got to reach the people that are shooting, and that we're not doing."The crime scene took up the entire intersection of Corcoran and Central, and police blocked traffic on Central between Fulton and Lake.A glass CTA bus shelter on the west side of Central had been shattered, and at least a dozen evidence markers were set in the street, identifying spent bullet casings.Several people observed the scene from the platform of the Central Green Line station.Area North Detectives Cmdr. Kevin Duffin was among those investigating the scene.Paul Medlin, 68, was briefly chided by an officer as he stepped under the crime scene tape trying to get to his nearby apartment.Medlin, a Vietnam veteran who has lived near the scene of the shooting for 12 years, said violence in the area is "just unreal.""These young boys just don't give a f- about s-," said Medlin, who just finished a shift working as a cashier at a nearby liquor store. "Life don't mean s- to these young boys."