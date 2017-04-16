NEWS

1 killed, 1 critically injured in Batavia motorcycle crash

BATAVIA, Ill. (WLS) --
One person was killed and another critically injured in a motorcycle crash in Batavia Saturday, police said.

Police responded to the 1200-block of Wind Energy Pass at about 5:25 p.m. after a crash involving the motorcycle and another vehicle.

The male driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The female motorcycle passenger was airlifted to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove in critical condition. Police had earlier said that the passenger died from her injuries.

Authorities have not released the identities of the driver pending family notification.

The crash is under investigation by the Kane County Sheriff's Department and Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team.
