1 killed, 1 wounded in Marquette Park shooting

One man has been killed and another wounded in a shooting in the Marquette Park neighborhood Saturday night, Chicago police said.The shooting occurred at 9:41 p.m. in the 7100-block of South Artesian Avenue, police said. Two men, ages 18 and 59, were standing on the sidewalk when a man walked up to them an opened fire.The 18-year-old man was shot in the back and chest and was transported to a hospital where he later died, police said. He has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Tavion Roberson.The 59-year-old man was wounded in the side and transported to Advocate Christ Hospital in serious condition.Police are investigating and no one is in custody. Detectives are trying to figure out if this was a targeted shooting, or something completely random.Saturday night, family members of the victims arrived at the scene. It was incredibly emotional and many were crying and yelling.