NEWS

1 killed, 1 wounded in Marquette Park shooting

Police investigate a fatal shooting in the 7100-block of South Artesian Avenue Saturday night.

Laura Podesta
CHICAGO (WLS) --
One man has been killed and another wounded in a shooting in the Marquette Park neighborhood Saturday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting occurred at 9:41 p.m. in the 7100-block of South Artesian Avenue, police said. Two men, ages 18 and 59, were standing on the sidewalk when a man walked up to them an opened fire.

The 18-year-old man was shot in the back and chest and was transported to a hospital where he later died, police said. He has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Tavion Roberson.

The 59-year-old man was wounded in the side and transported to Advocate Christ Hospital in serious condition.

Police are investigating and no one is in custody. Detectives are trying to figure out if this was a targeted shooting, or something completely random.

Saturday night, family members of the victims arrived at the scene. It was incredibly emotional and many were crying and yelling.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newschicago shootingchicago crimefatal shootingChicagoMarquette Park
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Police officer among 3 injured in University Village crash
8 dead, 30 injured found inside semitrailer at Walmart
Lawyer: Simpson 'on cloud 9' following parole board decision
More News
Top Stories
Pokemon GO Fest attendees in Chicago refunded after technical glitch
Police officer among 3 injured in University Village crash
90 hospitalized during Chance the Rapper show in Connecticut
8 dead, 30 injured found inside semitrailer at Walmart
Man duping renters of deposits with fake apartment ads in Chicago
Rain adds to flooding woes in Algonquin
President Trump asserts all agree he has 'complete power' to pardon
'Home Alone' and 'Sopranos' actor John Heard dead at 71
Show More
New Jersey raises smoking age to 21
Man sues lottery for not honoring $5M ticket
Korean War veterans honored in Chicago
3 wounded in shooting on I-55
Report: Sessions discussed Trump campaign with Russian ambassador, per intel intercepts
More News
Photos
Beach-goers rescue stranded dolphin
PHOTOS: Merrillville Verizon store robbed at gunpoint
CPD squad cars with new crime-fighting technology hit streets
3 firefighters among 4 hurt in NW Side extra-alarm fire
More Photos