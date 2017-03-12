1 killed, 2 wounded in Edgewater shooting

One man was killed and two others wounded in a shooting involving a party bus in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood Sunday morning, Chicago police said.A few people got off the bus which was stopped near a Popeyes and a Dunkin Donuts in the 6300-block of North Broadway at about 12:34 a.m. when someone in a dark-colored SUV started shooting, police said.Three men were wounded in the shooting. A 27-year-old man shot in the head and transported to St. Francis Hospital where he was pronounced dead. A 32-year-old man was shot in the leg and hospitalized in stable condition. The 22-year-old man was inside a vehicle when he was shot in the left side of his torso and is hospitalized in critical condition."Since then, we have seen one individual taken into an ambulance, it seems like CPR was performed as he was carried on. Then the ambulance didn't move for a while. I've heard that individual died," said witness Matthew Muir.The witness said the shooting happened near a bar that he often goes to with his friends. He said he was shocked by the surge violence in the city of Chicago.Police are investigating. No one is in custody.