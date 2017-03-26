1 killed, 3 injured in crash on I-88 in Oak Brook

One person was killed and three others injured after a crash on I-88 in Oak Brook Sunday morning, state police said.The driver of a silver Lincoln LS traveling eastbound on I-88 lost control and ran off the roadway, striking a guardrail at about 2:17 a.m., police said. The silver Lincoln LS then bounced off the guardrail and hit a blue Lincoln LS.A passenger from the silver Lincoln was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and two passengers from the silver Lincoln were transported to Good Samaritan Hospital.I-88 was shut down at milepost 138 for several hours and has since reopened.The crash is under investigation by state police.