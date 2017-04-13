NEWS

1 killed in La Porte car crash

LA PORTE, Ind. (WLS) --
The La Porte County Sheriff's Office said the driver of a car was killed Thursday afternoon when it struck a tree.

Police said around 5 p.m. a 2008 silver Cadillac was traveling west on Country Road 450 North when, for reasons unknown, it began to fishtail and struck a tree. Police said the car left skidmarks for more than 250 feet before impact.

Corey Lombard, 48, of La Porte, the driver of the car, was killed. Police described the car as "utterly destroyed" in the crash and said pieces of it were found more than 250 feet away from the point of impact.

Police believe alcohol and speed were factors in the crash, and said a witness told them they saw the car "skidding out of control" and traveling at a high rate of speed before impact. Police said Lombard had a blood alcohol level slightly over the limit allowed by law, and more toxicology tests are pending.
