LAS VEGAS --Two people were shot, one fatally, on the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday, police spokesman Officer Larry Hadfield said.
After a more than four-hour standoff, the gunman surrendered without incident after he had barricaded himself in a bus near the Cosmopolitan Hotel
Hadfield said he had no information about the shooting suspect or the victims.
Negotiators were on the scene on Las Vegas Boulevard, which is closed between Flamingo Road and Harmon Avenue, at the heart of the Las Vegas Strip.
Some of the Chicago Cubs team was staying at the Cosmopolitan Hotel, however, they were not at the hotel during the incident. The team was in Las Vegas for a game against the Las Vegas Reds for a spring training game.
Authorities said the shooting is not related to an earlier burglary at the Bellagio.
The Strip is currently closed. Guest safety is of the utmost importance. Please comply with all instructions from law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/nlQnLPUVCi— MGM Resorts (@MGMResortsIntl) March 25, 2017
PIG-MASKED MAN HIT BELLAGIO JEWELRY STORE
Earlier Saturday, at least three well-dressed masked burglars, carrying sledgehammers, smashed their way into a high-end jewelry store early Saturday at one of Las Vegas' most luxurious hotels.
The burglary prompted authorities to lock down parts of the swanky Bellagio Resort & Casino and sent panicked guests rushing outside.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Carlos Hank said the men were wearing suits and at least one had on a pig mask. Hank added authorities believe one of the men was carrying a gun.
Three suspects are in police custody and being interviewed by investigators.
Twitter user Kira Kamil described seeing the burglary.
"Literally just witnessed an armed robber in a pig mask at a Rolex store at the Bellagio & then his arrest," Kamil wrote.
No one was injured during the daring attempt, police said.
Twitter user Nino also said he was at the hotel at the time and "had to run to escape."
Authorities said it is too soon to put a price tag on the theft.
WLS-TV contributed to this report.