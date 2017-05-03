CHICAGO (WLS) --An unmarked, gray tactical van carrying two undercover Chicago police officers was riddled with bullets by a high-powered rifle Tuesday night in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood, police said. One of the two officers shot was released Wednesday from Stroger Hospital.
Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said the officers, one of whom may be the son of a deputy chief, were doing "quite well." Sources said the second officer would likely be discharged later Wednesday.
Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President Kevin Graham said the officers have been on the force for some time, but did not disclose their ages or genders. CPD Chief Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said although there is no specific threat to the two officers, Johnson ordered heightened security for both of them. The police superintendent stressed that the shooters will be caught.
"Make no mistake about it. We're going to catch them. We're going to get these individuals responsible. Listen, if they would fire at police officers like that, then they have no thought process in terms of firing at other citizens of this great city," Johnson said.
Investigators questioned three men overnight.
"We have some promising leads. As a matter of fact, we have a few persons of interest that we're talking to right now, so we'll see where that leads us," Johnson said.
Police said around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday, the two plainclothes officers from the 9th District were conducting a gang investigation near West 43rd Street and South Ashland Avenue when one, possibly two, cars pulled up and the people inside opened fire on their gray unmarked tactical van. Investigators said the van was riddled with bullets from a high-powered rifle - an AR-15.
CPD questioning 3 people of interest from officer shooting. 2 guns recovered thus far. We believe officers were shot by high powered weapon pic.twitter.com/xsCVt52yi6— Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) May 3, 2017
The officers were able to return fire, but it's unclear if they hit anyone. The desperate radio calls for help were released Wednesday.
Officer: "Shots fired! Stop the car! Stop the car! 43rd and Ashland. Back of the Yards."
Dispatcher: "Let's get those ambulances rolling. Let's get those ambulances going. Come on, come on, come on!"
One officer was shot in the hip and the arm and the other was shot in the back. They were transported in serious condition to Stroger.
Johnson rushed to the hospital to visit with the officers Tuesday night. Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Alderman Patrick Thompson (11th Ward) and Alderman Raymond Lopez (15th Ward) also came to see them and speak to their families.
Hundreds of officers flooded the area in the hours after the shooting, conducting a massive manhunt. A few detectives canvassed the neighborhood Wednesday. It's mostly industrial. Ashland Cold Storage sits near the old stockyards and has several surveillance cameras mounted on the building. It's unclear what they may have caught on video.
Investigators said two weapons were recovered from a vehicle seized by police that may be connected to the shooting. The AR-15 was one of those weapons. Guglielmi said ballistics and the trace on the assault rifle have been expedited.
Police said they believe the undercover officers may have been targeted.
"I think people take it for granted that when police officers come to work every day, they put their lives on the line, every single day - every single day they get in that car," Johnson said.
"It's a tough job. I think this underscores how difficult it is and how I really would like the entire city to support the police department because I think they do a tough job. I think they deserve the support and respect of the city," Graham said.
Emanuel tweeted Wednesday morning that the shooting was a "frightening reminder" of the danger officers face. He also thanked them for their service.
Tonight was a frightening reminder of the dangers our dedicated officers face. Thank you @Chicago_Police for putting service above self. https://t.co/XTgQZtbQkP— ChicagosMayor (@ChicagosMayor) May 3, 2017
Aldermen Thompson and Lopez released a joint statement late Tuesday night:
"We are praying this evening for the two officers shot tonight and their families, and for the safety of those officers who are continuing the search for the offenders. We are in close communication with the 9th District Commander and officers, and we urge anyone with any information regarding this shooting to come forward immediately to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to swift justice. While the details of this horrific incident remain unclear, what we know for certain is that the gun violence that has terrorized Back of the Yards and communities all across our city must end."
The Independent Police Review Authority is investigating the incident, including comprehensive use of force. The CPD is cooperating. Per department policy, the officers involved in the shooting will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days.
No one is in custody.
The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.